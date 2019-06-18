Talasani refutes Telangana CLP leader Mallu’s allegations against KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav refuted the allegations levelled by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra against Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Talasani said that the entire nation, with the exception of Congress leaders, is proud of Kaleshwaram project. The Congress failed to construct the Pranahita-Chevella project, Talasani alleged. But, the TRS government completed the construction of Kaleshwaram within a record time of three years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao worked like an engineer and completed project, the Animal Husbandry Minister said.

Talasani said that the Congress MLAs were not interested to elect Bhatti Vikramarka as CLP leader. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s statement itself explained the happenings in the State Congress, Srinivas Yadav said.

As the Congress leadership in the State is very weak, the Congress MLAs joined TRS, Talasani claimed.

Former CLP leader K Jana Reddy said in the past that if the TRS government provided quality power he would join the TRS. Though, the TRS government have been providing 24X7 free power to farmers, Jana Reddy did not join the TRS. Jana Reddy contested on the Congress ticket and lost, heckled Talasani.

Being a Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy should not utter negative words damaging the image of Hyderabad, Talasani said.