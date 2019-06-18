Telangana Cabinet to finalise design and plan for construction of new Secretariat

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday, is expected to take a call on the construction of the new building for the Secretariat.

Apart from several subjects including Bills, the State Cabinet is likely to discuss the construction of the new Secretariat building. “We are expecting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may discuss in the Cabinet the construction of new Secretariat building. The muhurt for the construction of new building may be announced by the Chief Minister,” an official said.

The design for the new Secretariat building, whether it would be in U-share or vertical, too will be finalised by the chief minister during the Cabinet meeting, sources said.

With Andhra Pradesh government vacating almost all the buildings in the Secretariat on Monday, the Telangana government is expected to lay the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building most likely on June 27. The furniture in the AP Chief Minister’s chamber in L Block was shifted by the AP officials on Monday. The chamber was earlier used by the then CM of AP N Chandrababu Naidu.

With AP vacating the buildings, now the Telangana government has focussed on the construction of the new building for the Secretariat.

Old blocks to be demolished

According to the plan, Telangana Secretariat departments will be shifted to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao building and other places in the city.

Once, all the buildings of Telangana too are vacated, then the government will demolish all the blocks in the Secretariat.

Sources said that the chief minister will perform groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new building for the Secretariat.

Later, all the existing buildings in the Secretariat will be demolished. Initially, the government had thought of shifting the Telangana departments temporarily into the buildings used by AP government so that the Telangana buildings could be demolished and a new Secretariat building would be constructed. Once, the new building is constructed, then the departments located in AP buildings would be shifted to new building.

Finally, the AP buildings too will be demolished to develop greenery.

However, the chief minister, wanted the officials to shift the Secretariat to BRK Bhavan and other locations so that all the blocks in the Secretariat would be demolished at one go. If the Secretariat is shifted to AP buildings and the officials start demolishing the Telangana buildings, it will disturb the work in the Secretariat, the officials said. The CM too is of the same opinion and wanted the officials to shift the Secretariat and demolish all the buildings.

“We will use latest technology for the demolition of the buildings. It is not a problem for demolishing the huge buildings. It will hardly take 15 to 20 days for us to demolish and remove the debris. The construction of the new buildings too is not a problem. We will use pre-fabricated technology and complete the building within a maximum period of one year,” an official said.

MLA quarters inaugurated

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the newly-constructed quarters for MLAs in Adarshnagar on Monday. The quarters will be allotted to MLAs and MLCs shortly by the Amenities Committee. The buildings have 12 floors with 120 quarters, each of which have 2,500 sqft space. Each MLA/MLC will get a three-bedroom quarter.

The total space available at the quarters is six lakh sqft. The quarters are constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 166 crore on 4.26 acres of land. Besides, MLAs quarters, the government also constructed 36 quarters for servants.

In the ground floor, 23 cabin rooms are constructed for MLAs to meet the visitors.