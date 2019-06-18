Telangana CM KCR invites Andhra counterpart Jagan to KLIS inauguration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on June 21.

Rao has also invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the event.

On the occasion, Jagan hosted a lunch for Rao and both the leaders learnt to have discussed the issues such as division of institutions listed in Scheduled IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters between the two States, division of power sector employees and pending power dues.

According to sources, the focus of the discussion between the two chief ministers was on river water sharing, as both the leaders appear keen on having the issues settled through negotiations rather leaving them to be adjudicated by tribunals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is most likely to attend the inauguration despite opposition from the Telangana Congress. Rao was accompanied by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, party leaders Vinod, Santhosh Kumar and P Rajeshwar Reddy.