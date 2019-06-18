Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR invites Andhra counterpart Jagan to KLIS inauguration

Jagan hosted a lunch for Rao and both the leaders learnt to have discussed issues like sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters between the two States, division of power sector employees.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Tadepalli.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Tadepalli. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday invited his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on June 21.

Rao has also invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the event.

On the occasion, Jagan hosted a lunch for Rao and both the leaders learnt to have discussed the issues such as division of institutions listed in Scheduled IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters between the two States, division of power sector employees and pending power dues.

According to sources, the focus of the discussion between the two chief ministers was on river water sharing, as both the leaders appear keen on having the issues settled through negotiations rather leaving them to be adjudicated by tribunals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is most likely to attend the inauguration despite opposition from the Telangana Congress. Rao was accompanied by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, party leaders Vinod, Santhosh Kumar and P Rajeshwar Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao KLIS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp