Telangana DGP says, adopting 'People Friendly Policing' has yielded good results

DGP M Mahendar Reddy said that the aim of Uniform Service Delivery was to help enhance a sense of security among citizens, providing hassle-free living experience for all.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM KCR with newly-appointed DGP Mahendar Reddy (right) and outgoing DGP Anurag sharma (left).

CM KCR with newly-appointed DGP Mahendar Reddy (right) and outgoing DGP Anurag sharma (left). (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police officials claimed that there were several incidents in the recent past that displayed the force’s empathy to the concerns of people.

An isolated incident shouldn’t be the marker of judgement for the entire department’s performance, they said.

They further argued that the force also needed some time to adapt to the changes and transform itself.

According to officials, since the formation of the State, the department has adopted the policy of ‘People Friendly Policing’ and has yielded good results.

Earlier, any woman would be scared to walk into the police station, but things have changed now.

In other words, more number of citizens, especially women, have been approaching police without apprehension.

Since its inception, the quality of services delivered to people has improved, he said.

