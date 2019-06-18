Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to state, ‘Submit report on relief paid to oustees’ 

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by T Srinivas and 24 others of Mamidyala village in Mulug mandal of Siddipet district complaining that the revenue and police authorities.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit report giving details of compensation paid / rehabilitation and resettlement package to the oustees of the lands acquired under Konda Pochammasagar reservoir, which was part of Kaleshwaram project.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by T Srinivas and 24 others of Mamidyala village in Mulug mandal of Siddipet district complaining that the revenue and police authorities were forcibly dispossessing them from their lands without paying the benefits promised under the rehabilitation and resettlement package.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the registry to tag all the three petitions for hearing.

The bench directed the state government to submit report informing about the rehabilitation and resettlement package / compensation extended to the petitioners by next date of case hearing and posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.

