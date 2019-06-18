TPCC committee takes serious view of Rajgopal’s ‘inappropriate’ comments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The disciplinary committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), which met here on Monday under the chairmanship of M Kondanda Reddy, took a serious view of party legislator from Munugodu Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s inappropriate comments on the party and its leadership.

The committee took stock of the situation after Rajgopal Reddy made the disparaging comments on TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and making public his intention to leave the party. The committee sent a report to the party high command, leaving the decision of taking action against Rajgopal Reddy to it. The committee also went through reports on those who worked against the party’s interests in the recently held local body polls.

Meanwhile, Rajgopal Reddy who was in Delhi said that he had not yet decided whether he should leave the Congress and join some other party.

“Whatever decision I take, it would be only after discussing it with party workers,” he said and pointed out that he was in Delhi since his brother Venkat Reddy was taking oath as MP from Nalgonda and that nothing should be read into it.

Rajgopal at it again

Rajgopal once again unleashed a torrent of expletives against the party state leadership. “Had the TPCC planned agitations the way YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did in AP, the Congress would have come to power,” he said and pointed out that had he been made the TPCC president, the Congress would not be in the abject state that it is in now.

Rajgopal Reddy apparently is waiting for the party to take action against him to chart his course in another party, most likely the BJP.