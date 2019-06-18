Home States Telangana

TRS cadre blast Telangana CLP leader Mallu over KLIS remarks

Telangana State Irrigation Department's chairman said that if Vikramarka wants to know how the project had been constructed, he would personally take him to the site and explain its features.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman E Shankar Reddy on Monday sought to take the wind out of the sails of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, by saying that without knowing anything about Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which is being inaugurated on June 21, he was making half-baked comments that not even 15 per cent of works had been completed.

He said that Vikramarka is a dunce though he is an educated person since he betrayed his lack of understanding of the project.

Shankar Reddy said that if Vikramarka wants to know how the project had been constructed, he would personally take him to the site and explain its features.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka CLP KLIS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp