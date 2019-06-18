TRS cadre blast Telangana CLP leader Mallu over KLIS remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation chairman E Shankar Reddy on Monday sought to take the wind out of the sails of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, by saying that without knowing anything about Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which is being inaugurated on June 21, he was making half-baked comments that not even 15 per cent of works had been completed.

He said that Vikramarka is a dunce though he is an educated person since he betrayed his lack of understanding of the project.

Shankar Reddy said that if Vikramarka wants to know how the project had been constructed, he would personally take him to the site and explain its features.