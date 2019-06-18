Home States Telangana

While party cadre are jumping the ship, Jagga wants Congress' working president’s post 

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Jayaprakash, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, said that there was nothing wrong even if the party had 10 working presidents.

Published: 18th June 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 09:04 AM

Sangareddy Congress MLA, Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the political circles are abuzz with speculation that Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy would leave the Congress, the bearded leader of the grand old party said that if he is made working president, he would work as the whole timer for breathing a new life into it.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Jayaprakash, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, said that there was nothing wrong even if the party had 10 working presidents. He, however, did not say he would not leave the party.

“Let us talk about whether Congress would make me the working president or not. It is not important at this point of time to discuss whether I would leave the party or not,” he said.

