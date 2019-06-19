Telangana CM to perform Bhumi puja for new Secretariat building on June 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that he would perform Bhumi puja for the construction of the new building for the Secretariat on the auspicious day of Dasami, on June 27.

The State government will also construct new buildings for the Assembly and Council at Erramanzil. The State Cabinet meeting discussed at length about the need for the new Secretariat building and also looked into some designs sent by Tamil Nadu architects and also the designs prepared by Hafeez Contractor in the past.

Speaking to reporters later, Rao said: “The Andhra Pradesh government handed over the Secretariat buildings today. The official orders transferring the buildings will be issued on Wednesday. Earlier, we thought of constructing the new Secretariat building in Bison Polo lands, as the previous AP government refused to give Secretariat buildings. But, now the AP government is very positive. That is why we have decided to construct the new building for the Secretariat at the existing Secretariat place itself.”

He said that around five to six lakh sqft office space would be available in the new Secretariat building.

“The expenditure is Rs 400 crore for Secretariat building. Besides, another Rs 100 crore will be spent on constructing the integrated Assembly and Council buildings. Like in Parliament, there will be a Central Hall, Assembly Hall and Council Hall in the new building being constructed at Erramnzil, where 17 acres of land is available.”

Heritage structures

The chief minister said that the fate of the existing Secretariat buildings would be decided by a sub-committee, headed by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. “Whether to demolish all the buildings in the Secretariat or demolish some buildings will be examined by the sub-committee. Later, the government will take a call on it.”

Rao, however, added that the existing Assembly and Council buildings would be protected as they were heritage structures.

The new Assembly and Council building would look like the existing Assembly building and the tradition would be continued in the architecture, Rao said.

The chief minister said that there were no auspicious days after June. “We have to wait till Dasara for the auspicious days. That is why the foundation for new buildings will be laid on June 27 on Dasami day,” Rao explained.