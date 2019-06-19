Niti Aayog okays NIRDPR report on 'shifting cultivation'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj – North Eastern Regional Centre (NIRDPR- NERC), has submitted a report on ‘shifting cultivation’ to the NITI Aayog that has been accepted by the Centre for implementation.

As a follow up to the report of Niti Aayog, a three-day symposium on ‘Transitioning Shifting Cultivation to Climate Resilient Farming Systems’ was held in Guwahati.

Addressing the audience, WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, stressed the need to quantify the extent of shifting cultivation in the North East region while highlighting the initiatives of NERC in mapping the shifting cultivation-affected areas in the region using geographic information system (GIS) and remote sensing (RS) technologies.

VK Saraswat, member NITI Aayog, emphasised the need to use innovative ideas and appropriate technologies to make shifting cultivation sustainable.

He recommended farmers to identify viable practices with potential for upscaling among others.

Shifting cultivation, locally known as ‘Jhum’ continues to be a dominant mode of food production and the economic mainstay of many rural households in the hilly regions including those of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.