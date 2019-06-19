Security beefed up for Telangana's Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme launch

Home States Telangana

The Medigadda area is guarded by the CRPF armed forces and the State’s anti-insurgency force Greyhounds that specialise in anti-Naxal operations.  

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) underway.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on June 21, the TS police is taking measures to ensure foolproof security at the inaugural site and the connecting pump houses.

With the governors and CM of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and other dignitaries attending the event, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, visited the site on Tuesday and reviewed security arrangements. Forces have already taken the entire area into their control.

The stretch from Medigadda barrage to Kannepalli pump houses has been cordoned off and armed forces have started combing the Godavari River basin. 

