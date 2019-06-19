Home States Telangana

Telangana HC reserves orders in former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash case

The counsel made these submissions before court seeking to grant anticipatory bail in cases registered against him by TS police for offences punishable under various sections of IPC, IT Act.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel Diljit Singh, appearing for former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, on Tuesday urged the TS HC to grant anticipatory bail even with stringent conditions as the police have registered FIRs against him with a malafide intention.

The counsel made these submissions before Justice Sri Devi seeking to grant anticipatory bail in the cases registered against him by the TS police for the offences punishable under various sections of IPC and IT Act. On the other hand, State public prosecutor opposed grant of relief to the petitioner saying that there is a need to take the petitioner into custody.

The counsels of both the parties submitted their arguments in the court. Concluding the arguments, the judge reserved her judgment in the case.

