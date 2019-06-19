Home States Telangana

Telangana State to allot land to Telugu film director Sankar

Shankar, who took an active part in separate Telangana movement, had requested the government to allot land for the construction of the studio.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has decided to allot five acres of land to popular Telugu film director N Sankar at Mokila near Shankarpally for constructing a film studio.

“We have decided to allot five acres of land to Sankar at Rs 5 lakh per acre,” the CM said. 

Rao also said that the Cabinet took a decision to allot two acres of land to Sarada Peetham in Hyderabad.

The Sarada Peetham would establish a Sanskrit school on the allotted land.

The Cabinet also decided to allot land for TRS to construct their offices in 30 districts. “In Warangal Rural, the party leaders wanted another piece of land. That is why the land is not allotted today. In Khammam, the TRS already has a party office. The decision on a party office in Hyderabad district is pending,” he said.

N Sankar Telugu film director CM KCR Chandrashekar Rao

