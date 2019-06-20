Andhra Pradesh transfers two Secretariat blocks to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government has officially handed over the K Block and North H Block of Secretariat to Telangana government on June 19.

Following the orders of Governor, the Andhra government vacated these blocks and handed over them to Telangana government.

The remaining blocks would be handed over officially on June 20.

The possession of the K Block and North Block of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat in Hyderabad was handed over to Chitti Rani, Deputy Secretary (GAD) of Telangana government.

In K Block, excluding the space occupied by the common facilities like SBI, post office, BSNL office, dispensary, Secretariat Employees Cooperative Credit Society etc, rest of the space has been handed over to TS.

Similarly, in North H Block, excluding space occupied by Telangana Vigilance Commission, TSTS and CRB where segregation of records between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is going on, too was handed over to TS by Assistant secretary (SR department AP) D Ravi Babu to Chitti Rani.

In order to continue the cordial relations between the two states, the officials of both states after exchanging the papers regarding the hand over of building, distributed sweets among themselves.

Chitti Rani has thanked the officials for handing over the buildings.

However, Ravi Babu said they handed over the buildings as per the orders of the Governor.