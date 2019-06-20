Home States Telangana

Bhumi puja for TRS party offices on June 27

The new Telangana Rashtra Samithi party office buildings would be completed by Dasara festival.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:52 AM

A representational picture of Bhumi puja being performed.

A representational picture of Bhumi Puja being performed. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS will lay the foundation stones (Bhumi puja) for the new buildings for the party’s offices in 30 districts on June 27.  

A decision to this effect was taken by the TRS Executive Committee during a meeting held, under the chairmanship of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.  

The new party office buildings would be completed by Dasara festival.  

Celebrations across TS

Speaking to reporters later, TRS General Secretary Palla Rajeswar Reddy said that the party meeting called upon the public to celebrate the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on June 21.

The inauguration of the project by the chief minister would be completed by 10.30 am on June 21 and the celebrations, including the bursting of firecrackers, would commence in all the villages at 11 am.

The Rs 19.20 crore party fund would be utilised for the construction of the party office buildings.

Reddy said that the meeting had decided to further strengthen the party by starting membership drive on June 27, with TRS president launching the membership drive at Telangana Bhavan.

The membership drive would be completed by July end, Rajeshwar Reddy said. 

After that the party would organise training classes for peoples’ representatives and party leaders, Reddy said.

