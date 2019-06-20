Congress leader calls out Telangana CM KCR’s ‘empty promises’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Congress has brought to his notice the major issues faced by the State government employees. In the letter, AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, said, “We would like to remind you that on May 16, 2018 you had promised that the State government would act “employee friendly” and would review the pay and allowances of government employees. An assurance was given that the Interim Relief (IR) would be announced on June 2, 2018, 5th State Formation Day.”

It further added, “You also have set up a new PRC with a mandate to submit its report a week before August 15, 2018. However, none of these promises are fulfilled even after one year. It is highly unfortunate that the State Cabinet, which met on June 18, 2019 neither took a decision on Interim Relief (IR) nor was any clue given on the implementation of PRC. As eyewash, yet another promise of introducing a ‘mysterious package’ was made with the employees.”

Citing a report by WHO, which revealed that the life expectancy of human beings has enhanced considerably, Dr Dasoju said, “Therefore, those in service need to be given extension to ensure that they get properly livelihood.”

‘False promises’

The AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, representing the party claimed that the ruling KCR government is not fulfilling its promises that it did to government workers.