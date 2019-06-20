Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Harish Rao missing as State gears up for KLIS inauguration 

Harish was irrigation minister when KLIS broke ground in 2016. For the next two years, he closely monitored work at the project site, often spending his nights in makeshift camps.

Published: 20th June 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former minister T Harish Rao with uncle and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Former minister T Harish Rao with uncle and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Facebook)

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The conspicuous absence of former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao from the news, ahead of the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), is one of the hottest topics for people in the State.

Harish was irrigation minister when KLIS broke ground in 2016. For the next two years, he closely monitored work at the project site, often spending his nights in makeshift camps. That he is not being involved by the chief minister in the arrangements being made for the project’s inauguration has surprised not just Harish supporters but the people of erstwhile Medak district, where he enjoys quite the popularity. 

Leaders from the pink party in Siddipet are unable to accept that Harish has all but disappeared from the scene altogether. A leader told Express: “The people of Siddipet gave him (Harish Rao) a majority of more than one lakh in the Assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha elections, since he was and is being ignored, the people expressed their anger against TRS.”

He was referring to how several TRS candidates, including Harish’s cousin and the chief minister’s daughter K Kavitha, were defeated by BJP and Congress.

Sources said that despite the fact that Harish Rao has not been inducted into the State Cabinet, he was nevertheless actively reviewing work in his constituency. However, of late he has not been active at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS MLA Harish Rao KLIS Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp