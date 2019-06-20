Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan appointed as CJ of Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan will become the second Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

After getting the President of India’s approval, the Central government on Wednesday issued orders appointing Justice Chauhan as the regular CJ of Telangana HC.

At present, he is functioning as the Acting CJ of the same High Court. Justice Chauhan’s swearing-in-ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan here on June 22.

On May 13 this year, the SC collegium recommended the Centre for appointing Justice Chauhan as the permanent CJ of TS HC.

He is functioning as ACJ of the same High Court after transfer of Justice TBN Radhakrishnan as Chief Justice of Calcutta HC in March this year.

Elevated

The Central government has also issued orders appointing Justice V Ramasubramanian, judge of Telangana High Court, as the CJ of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

A farewell function will take place in the HC on Thursday.

With the elevation of Justice Ramasubramanian, the strength of the Telangana High Court judges, apart from the CJ, will be 10 as against the sanctioned strength of 24.