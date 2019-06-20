‘Speaker like referee, should not be part of game’, says AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the newly-appointed Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla as the “referee of the Parliament”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged him not to be a part of the “game”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the four-time Hyderabad MP said, “I hope that you see to it that the elected government does not become a monarch.

You have to play a big role in this. I also want to remind you that you are the referee of this House.

While being the referee, you cannot be a part of the game.” said Owaisi. “I hope you will support and protect us.

You have come from the ‘right’ side. Your ideology also might be right, but I want to request you that the Left side should also be paid heed to,” he said.

ALSO READ: ​​​​‘Simultaneous polls mockery of democracy’, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

“Article 92, 97 deems you independent, and you have an immense amount of discretionary powers.

I want to request you that when you implement your discretionary powers, you should keep in mind that your decision may spark a debate in the House or stifle its proceedings,” he said.

“If any minister comes and tell you to fasten the passage of a bill, then it would be a disrespect to your seat as, parliamentary procedures dictate immense scrutiny of a bill.