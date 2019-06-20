Home States Telangana

‘Speaker like referee, should not be part of game’, says AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the four-time Hyderabad MP said that he hopes the elected government does not become 'a monarch'.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the newly-appointed Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla as the “referee of the Parliament”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged him not to be a part of the “game”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the four-time Hyderabad MP said, “I hope that you see to it that the elected government does not become a monarch.

You have to play a big role in this. I also want to remind you that you are the referee of this House.

While being the referee, you cannot be a part of the game.” said Owaisi. “I hope you will support and protect us.

You have come from the ‘right’ side. Your ideology also might be right, but I want to request you that the Left side should also be paid heed to,” he said. 

“Article 92, 97 deems you independent, and you have an immense amount of discretionary powers.

I want to request you that when you implement your discretionary powers, you should keep in mind that your decision may spark a debate in the House or stifle its proceedings,” he said. 

“If any minister comes and tell you to fasten the passage of a bill, then it would be a disrespect to your seat as, parliamentary procedures dictate immense scrutiny of a bill.

