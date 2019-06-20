‘Speaker like referee, should not be part of game’, says AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the four-time Hyderabad MP said that he hopes the elected government does not become 'a monarch'.
Published: 20th June 2019 11:55 AM | Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:55 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Describing the newly-appointed Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla as the “referee of the Parliament”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged him not to be a part of the “game”.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the four-time Hyderabad MP said, “I hope that you see to it that the elected government does not become a monarch.
You have to play a big role in this. I also want to remind you that you are the referee of this House.
While being the referee, you cannot be a part of the game.” said Owaisi. “I hope you will support and protect us.
You have come from the ‘right’ side. Your ideology also might be right, but I want to request you that the Left side should also be paid heed to,” he said.
ALSO READ: ‘Simultaneous polls mockery of democracy’, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
“Article 92, 97 deems you independent, and you have an immense amount of discretionary powers.
I want to request you that when you implement your discretionary powers, you should keep in mind that your decision may spark a debate in the House or stifle its proceedings,” he said.
“If any minister comes and tell you to fasten the passage of a bill, then it would be a disrespect to your seat as, parliamentary procedures dictate immense scrutiny of a bill.