Telangana BJP chief Laxman accuses TRS of working for CM KCR’s family

Published: 20th June 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:57 AM

HYDERABAD: Cut to the quick by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP State president K Laxman on Wednesday questioned the TRS chief whether he would have got clearances and completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had there been no BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons here, the BJP leader said that it was unfortunate that the Rao should say that the Centre had not helped Telangana government in the execution of the KLIS.

“The BJP government at the Centre always keeps the interests of the people top on its priority list, while the TRS serves the chief minister and his family,” he said.

He said that Rao was not respecting the verdict given in favour of Narendra Modi and is making baseless allegations out of spite after his daughter K Kavitha and senior leader B Vinod Kumar tasted defeat at the hands of BJP candidates.

He wanted to know whether it was not true Chandrasekhar Rao and the then Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Assembly for fast-tracking clearances for Kaleshwaram project. 

He said, on the contrary, Rao, when he was in the Union Cabinet, had done nothing for Telangana and Telangana State minister N Narasimha Reddy even attended the inaugural of Potireddypadu Head Regulator, despite the fact it affected the interests of Telangana. Let KCR find out what the Centre had done of Kaleshwaram by speaking to the Ministers in the NDA-I.

‘Why no discussion on RTC’

He also took exception to the State government not inviting Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy for the inaugural function of MLA and MLC quarters in Hyderabad.

He also took objection to Rao not making announcements on any of the poll promises in the Cabinet meeting that took place for the first time after six months. It looked as though the Cabinet was held to clear land allotment for construction of TRS offices in all the districts.

When the BJP sought land for construction of offices, there is no response from the chief minister. He said his party opposed shifting of State legislature to a new building, abandoning the present one which has a hoary past. There is no need for new buildings for Assembly and Secretariat, he said and wondered how infusing succour into the TSRTC had not come up for discussion in the Cabinet.

“Kishan Reddy’s observation that Hyderabad is a safe haven for terrorists was right. As many people are overstaying in Hyderabad with expired visas.”

