Telangana HC directs police to file counter in actor Sivaji case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State police and the complainant P Kaushik Rao for filing counter affidavits in the petition filed by actor Sivaji, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in Cyberabad police station in the case relating to former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash.

A case was registered against Ravi Prakash for the offences punishable under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

The Court directed the police not to take coercive steps against Sivaji and posted the matter to June 26 for hearing.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in the petition filed by Sivaji who claimed that he had transferred Rs 20 lakh amount to Ravi Prakash in February last year towards purchase of 40,000 shares of the latter.

Respond to plea on protest at Dharna Chowk: HC to police

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad to respond by Thursday on the petition filed by the Civil Liberties Committee seeking permission to hold a dharna at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on June 23 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order in the petition by Civil Liberties Committee, represented by its general secretary N Narayana Rao, complaining that the police have not accorded permission to the proposed dharna despite assurance that it would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

HC AND SBI sign MoU, launch e-portal for fee payment

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Wednesday between Telangana High Court and the State Bank of India’s e-Pay for online payment of court fees in the High Court and subordinate courts in the State.

The said MoU would be first of its kind in the country wherein an e-portal platform “pay.ecourts.gov.in” was provided for online payments meant for the convenience of advocates and their clients.

The MoU was signed by HC registrar general A Venakteswara Reddy and SBI e-Pay deputy general manager, Mumbai Geetha S Pillai in the presence of ACJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.