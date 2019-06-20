Home States Telangana

TPCC disciplinary panel issues showcause notice to Munugodu MLA Rajgopal 

The committee took a serious view of Rajgopal Reddy praising PM Narendra Modi and stating that BJP alone could fight against the TRS government in the state.

Munugodu Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Munugodu Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking serious exception to Munugodu Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s outburst against the party president Rahul Gandhi, AICC Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TPCC Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday shot off a show-cause notice to him, asking as to why action should not be taken against him.

The committee, which met at Gandhi Bhavan here on June 17, discussed at length the derogatory and disparaging comments made by Rajgopal Reddy on June 15 and also in the past (on September 19,2018) before deciding to issue the show-cause notice.

The committee took a serious view of Rajgopal Reddy praising PM Narendra Modi and stating that BJP alone could fight against the TRS government in the state.

The committee also disapproved of Reddy calling Khuntia and Uttam Kumar Reddy names and felt it amounted to gross indiscipline. The committee, in its letter, signed by chairman M Kodanda Reddy, co-chairman A Shyam Mohan, convenor B Kamalakar Rao and member CJ Srinivasa Rao, allowed 10 days time to Rajgopal Reddy for submitting his explanation.

The committee said if he failed to come up with any explanation it would be construed that he had no explanation to offer.

The committee will then initiate disciplinary action against him for his anti-party activities and his “harsh” behaviour.

Ever since Rajgopal made his displeasure over what he called inept leadership, senior leaders of the party took a serious view and appraised the party high command the sudden change in Rajgopal’s attitude.

With BJP leaders dropping hints that Rajgopal would be donning saffron robes before long, the Congress leadership is understood to have decided to take drastic action against him.

Anti-party activities

The panel says if Rajgopal fails to come up with any explanation within 10 days, it would be construed that he had no explanation to offer.

It will then initiate disciplinary action against him for his anti-party activities

