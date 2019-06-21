Home States Telangana

Child marriage prevented in Telangana, 14-year-old girl rescued

A 14-year-old girl was rescued in a village at Yadadri, a week before she was going to be married off to a man 28-year-old man.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Officials found out that the mother wanted her daughter to marry off, as the girl was allegedly in a relationship with a man.

Officials found out that the mother wanted her daughter to marry off, as the girl was allegedly in a relationship with a man. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The marriage was averted after members of an NGO and district authorities intervened after getting a tip-off about her marriage. 

According to officials, the girl, who recently scored 9.2 GPA in her SSC exam from ZPHS school, was about to get married on June 27.

However, the district machinery swung into action after they received a tip-off from Balala Hakkula Sangham about the marriage.

Following which, the collector ordered the District Welfare officers team to head to the child’s home in Saaduvelli village.

“Upon reaching there we learnt that the mother was raising the girls alone after the demise of their father. At that time, the mother of the girl was out to distribute wedding invitation cards of the marriage, so in the meantime, we counselled the girl and her sister,” noted Saidulu, District Child Protection Unit Yadadri.

Later, the officials found out that the mother wanted her daughter to marry off, as the girl was allegedly in a relationship with a man and her mother feared that she would elope with the guy. The officials counselled the mother and asked her to send her daughters to the college.

