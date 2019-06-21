Four dead in truck-auto collision in Telangana's Suryapet district

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Four passengers traveling in an auto-rickshaw died and six others were injured when

a speeding truck hit the vehicle at Chilkuru in Suryapet district on Friday morning.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Shaik Mahmoodh (40), Maheen (12), Abjal Miya (45) and Gousya (40), who were all from Kuravi mandal in Mahabubabad district.

After darshan of Janpahad dargah, the victims were returning to their native village in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap occurred.

Of those injured, the condition of two passengers is causing concern, the police said. The bodies of those who died have been shifted to Kodad government hospital for conducting a post-mortem examination. The police investigation is on.