Telangana HC directs State to not evict tribals from Mahabubabad forests

Petitioners’ counsel Raj Kumar urged the court to issue directions to the authorities to constitute gram sabha as provided in the Act to identify the forest dwelling tribals in the gram panchayats.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government not to evict tribals from forest ranges of Komatlagudem and Gangaram gram panchayats in Mahabubabad district until further orders of the court.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was passing this interim order in petitions filed separately by K Buchakka and 24 others from Komatlagudem gram panchayat and P Kannaiah and 23 others from Gangaram gram panchayat of the district seeking directions to the authorities concerned not to evict them in consonance with Section 45 of The Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers (recognition of forests rights) Act, 2006.

Petitioners’ counsel Raj Kumar urged the court to issue directions to the authorities to constitute gram sabha as provided in the Act to identify the forest dwelling tribals in the gram panchayats and to send it to the district and State committees, and thereafter to issue notices for eviction of those who were not covered under the Act.

On the other hand, government counsel Narender Reddy submitted that the action was being taken in accordance with law.

After hearing both sides, the judge issued notices to the respondents who included forest, panchayat raj and home departments for filing counter affidavits on the issue, and posted the matter to July 17 for further hearing.

