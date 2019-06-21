Permission given for protest to free activists in prison, police tell Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police on Thursday told the High Court that it has granted permission to proposed dharna by the Civil Liberties Committee at Indira Park dharna chowk here on June 23 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Government counsel Malla Reddy made this submission before Justice A Rajasheker Reddy dealing with a petition filed by the Civil Liberties Committee, represented by its general secretary N Narayana Rao, complaining that the police have not accorded permission to the proposed dharna despite assurance that it would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath had earlier told the court that the said dharna was intended to register a protest and to demand the release of revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, and civil rights activist Prof Somasen and others who are languishing in Pune and Maharashtra prisons for one year.