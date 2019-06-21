Telangana constable hangs self after being denied salary for months

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, a police constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Wednesday night.

Chakali Mallaiah’s family claimed that he was depressed because he was not paid salary by the department for the past several months.

Mallaiah, due to lack of money, was unable to pay his children’s school fees or buy books for them. Reportedly, the police department, in his case file, has mentioned that he had killed himself due to financial issues.

Chakali Mallaiah hailed from Narayankhed in the district and worked at the Begumpet Police Station in Gajwel.

He had earlier worked as a police constable at Toopran Police Station.

Mallaiah had absented from his duties for 15 days in the month of January due to health concerns. Ever since he joined back, he was not paid his salary, according to sources.

Mallaiah’s younger son alleged that his father would not have committed suicide if he was paid on time by the police department.

However, Toopran Circle Inspector P Lingeshwar Rao said that the salary issue had nothing to do with the constable’s suicide.

He added that Mallaiah’s family had mentioned in their complaint that he was addicted to alcohol and was mentally disturbed. It often affected his work, he said.