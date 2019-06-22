10 per cent economically weaker sections quota in medical, dental colleges across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with the constitutional amendment that provides 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category, the Telangana government has issued a GO on Friday to implement this quota system in medical education in the State.

As per the GO, the EWS quota will now be applicable for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for seats under competent authority quota in Government Medical Colleges, Private Non-Minority Medical Colleges, Private Minority Medical Colleges, Government Dental College, Private Non-Minority Dental Colleges.

The GO also states that the 10 per cent quota would be “applicable on total seats in specified Government Medical/Dental Colleges (specified for EWS reservation) are reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) category candidates.

It may be mentioned that soon after the EWS quota came into force, and ahead of the admission process, Heads of different departments had sent a proposal to Medical Council seeking enhancement of seats under the quota to the existing pool of 1,500 MBBS seats in the State.

“Proposals have been sent from all HoDs of government colleges but there is no communication from MCI as to the increase in the number of seats.

What we know is that the two new medical colleges started this year in Nalgonda and Suryapet would not be offering the reservation along with Osmania Medical College,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, Director of Medical Education (DME).

As per MCI regulations, EWS quota will not be applicable to such colleges that already have 250 seats. Speaking about the ambiguity the DME told Express that they were awaiting more clarity on the issue from MCI.

Further, with regard to the implementation of the EWS reservation in private colleges, officials said that they are still waiting for more clarity. Though the constitutional amendment states that the quota has to be implemented by all colleges, including private ones, the circular sent by the MCI has mentioned only about the government colleges, they said.

Speaking about the ambiguity, the DME told Express that they are awaiting more clarity on the issue from MCI officials. “But students will defenitely benefit from the reservation and everything will be sorted out by the time our counsellings begin,” he said.

The GO also said that those who claim admission under EWS category should submit their income and asset certificate for verification.