Home States Telangana

10 per cent economically weaker sections quota in medical, dental colleges across Telangana

Though the constitutional amendment states that the quota has to be implemented by all colleges, including private ones, the circular sent by the MCI has mentioned only about the government colleges.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with the constitutional amendment that provides 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category, the Telangana government has issued a GO on Friday to implement this quota system in medical education in the State.

As per the GO, the EWS quota will now be applicable for admission into MBBS and BDS courses for seats under competent authority quota in Government Medical Colleges, Private Non-Minority Medical Colleges, Private Minority Medical Colleges, Government Dental College, Private Non-Minority Dental Colleges.   

The GO also states that the 10 per cent quota would be “applicable on total seats in specified Government Medical/Dental Colleges (specified for EWS reservation) are reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) category candidates.

It may be mentioned that soon after the EWS quota came into force, and ahead of the admission process, Heads of different departments had sent a proposal to Medical Council seeking enhancement of seats under the quota to the existing pool of 1,500 MBBS seats in the State. 

“Proposals have been sent from all HoDs of government colleges but there is no communication from MCI as to the increase in the number of seats.

What we know is that the two new medical colleges started this year in Nalgonda and Suryapet would not be offering the reservation along with Osmania Medical College,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, Director of Medical Education (DME). 

As per MCI regulations, EWS quota will not be applicable to such colleges that already have 250 seats. Speaking about the ambiguity the DME told Express that they were awaiting more clarity on the issue from MCI.  

Further, with regard to the implementation of the EWS reservation in private colleges, officials said that they are still waiting for more clarity. Though the constitutional amendment states that the quota has to be implemented by all colleges, including private ones, the circular sent by the MCI has mentioned only about the government colleges, they said. 

Speaking about the ambiguity, the DME told Express that they are awaiting more clarity on the issue from MCI officials. “But students will defenitely benefit from the reservation and everything will be sorted out by the time our counsellings begin,” he said. 

The GO also said that those who claim admission under EWS category should submit their income and asset certificate for verification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reservation medical colleges Government colleges reservation Telangana
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp