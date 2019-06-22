Home States Telangana

Alcoholic father held for raping five-year-old daughter in Telangana

Malkajgiri Court Women Bar Association members have declared that no one will fight in the favour of the accused in the rape case and no plea would be allowed to be filed in the court.

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter, police said on Friday.

According to ACP of Kushaiguda Division K Shiva Kumar, police received a complaint from a woman on 17 June. In the complaint, she said that her 5-year-old daughter was raped multiple times by her alcoholic husband.

Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested the victim's father and registered a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act in Neredmet police station in the city.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand.

The victim and mother have been shifted to Bharosa for medical assistance and counselling.

On the other hand, Malkajgiri Court Women Bar Association members have declared that no one will fight in the favour of the accused in the rape case and no plea would be allowed to be filed in the court.

"In an unfortunate incident, a five-year-old girl was raped by her father multiple times. The case comes under Malkajgiri court jurisdiction and after it came to our notice, we the women bar association members of Malkajgiri court has taken a decision that no advocate will file bail petition and fight in the favour of accused person in this case," Prasanna, advocate at Malkajgiri court Bar Association member said while speaking to ANI over phone.

"Even other advocates have come forward to support us in this issue. If any advocate files bail petition in the court we will file a counter with the help of public prosecutor and police," he added. 

