Land to Sai Sindhu trust: Telangana government asked to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday granted two weeks time to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed challenging allotment of 15 acres of prime land worth over Rs 500 crore in Serilingampally (near Hitech City) to Sai Sindhu Foundation Trust, vide GO 59 dated March 22, 2018, for a nominal value for construction of a hospital to treat cancer and other diseases.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was dealing with the PIL filed by Dr Urmila Pingle, medical anthropologist and human rights activist, with a plea to set aside the impugned GO 59.

When the bench sought the government’s response on the plea, State Advocate General BS Prasad urged the court to grant one month time for filing counter affidavit.

Reacting to the submissions, the bench granted two weeks time to the State government for filing counter affidavit and adjourned the case hearing.