Red-letter day for Telangana: CM KCR dedicates Kaleshwaram project to the nation

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new history was written in the State of Telangana when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation scheme at Medigadda barrage on Friday.

At a glittering function, which exhibited the bonhomie between three States - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -, Kaleshwaram project was dedicated to the nation.



It was a mix of tradition, technology and ties with neighbouring states when Rao inaugurated the project.

The Chief Minister along with his wife participated in the Jalasaya Pratishtanga and Jalasankalpa Mahotsava Yagams at Medigadda.

Dressed in traditional attire, he made offerings and participated in the rituals. The seers of Sringeri Peetham and Vedic priests performed rituals amidst chanting of hymns at different homagundams.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis along with Governor ESL Naraismhan were present.

Later, Rao took the VIPs around the Medigadda barrage and also explained the salient features of the KLIS during a photo exhibition at the venue. A brief audio-video presentation on the project was also given to the VIPs.

The Chief Minister unveiled the pylon at Medigadda barrage at 11.26 am marking the inauguration of the project. Later, he switched on the Kannepally pump house at 1.07 pm.

The pumping of water from Kaleshwaram started at 1.15 pm. Later in the day, a newly-constructed road bridge between Maharashtra and Telangana was also inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the historic pact signed with the Maharashtra government played a crucial role in the construction of Kaleshwaram project and thanked Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for the support and help.

Rao has been maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring states in sharing river waters. The bonhomie among three states was exhibited on Friday too as Jagan Mohan Reddy and Fadnavis participated in the programme with enthusiasm.

Later speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that the Kaleshwaram project would change the face of Telangana. “KCR told me that a lot of water has been flowing every year into the sea and it should be utilised by the farmers. I have accepted his argument. Today, I am very happy that Kaleshwaram project has become a reality. Though, water from Maharashtra flows into Telangana at Medigadda, Maharashtra could not tap it because of geographical conditions. However, Maharashtra will also be benefitted by using backwaters of Kaleshwaram. Telangana will gain much. But, there is no loss to Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

All the three chief ministers visited the fore bay and pump house. PV Krishna Reddy, MD, MEIL (which executed the project) explained to them the unique features of the project.

Rao later felicitated all the VIPs, while Chief Secretary SK Joshi felicitated bank officials, who provided loans for the construction of KLIS.