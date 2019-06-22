Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leaders cry foul over change in KLIS original plan

Constituency in-charge for Congress, P Harish, claimed that according to the original plan of Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme a barrage was supposed to be constructed at Tummidi Hatti.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The engineering marvel - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) - will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Medigadda.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders and activists on Friday staged a protest against the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at the Rajiv Gandhi Chowrastha in Kagaznagar.

However, the TRS government redesigned the project, divided it into two parts (Pranahita and Kaleshwaram schemes). “Injustice has been done to farmers of the region, who would have benefited greatly had the barrage been constructed in Tummidi Hatti as originally planned,” he said. 

Harish said the region’s farmers were not getting any water as most of it was being diverted to the chief minister’s native district. 

