Telangana Congress leaders cry foul over change in KLIS original plan

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders and activists on Friday staged a protest against the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at the Rajiv Gandhi Chowrastha in Kagaznagar.

Constituency in-charge for the party, P Harish, claimed that according to the original plan of Pranahita Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme a barrage was supposed to be constructed at Tummidi Hatti.

However, the TRS government redesigned the project, divided it into two parts (Pranahita and Kaleshwaram schemes). “Injustice has been done to farmers of the region, who would have benefited greatly had the barrage been constructed in Tummidi Hatti as originally planned,” he said.

Harish said the region’s farmers were not getting any water as most of it was being diverted to the chief minister’s native district.