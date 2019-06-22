Telangana Congress MLA Jagga welcomes Kaleshwaram, but continues his attack on Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy on Friday came down heavily on former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao for his broadside against him and the Congress.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, he said that since Kaleshwaram would provide irrigation to lakhs of acres of parched lands of Telangana, he welcomes it.

But he criticised TRS leader Harish Rao, who had apparently said Congress had no history of constructing any projects. “I would like to remind him that Singur reservoir, from where he gets his water, was built by a Congress government and not TRS,” he said.

Reddy said Harish Rao is attacking Congress only to impress his uncle, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. “It appears he was talking out of frustration as he had not been invited for the KLIS inauguration,” he said.