Home States Telangana

Telangana government seeks national status for KLIS

Telangana State makes request at meeting held by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi, asks Centre to announce national project status in upcoming Budget.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, where KLIS was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A view of the Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, where KLIS was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday urged the Central government to accord national project status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Principal Secretary, Finance K Ramakrishna Rao made the request in a pre-Budget meeting held by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was busy with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Ramakrishna Rao represented him in the meeting. He read out a speech written by Chandrasekhar Rao. 

“The State government took up KLIS with an estimated cost of Rs 88,000 crore.  Additional funds are required to complete the project. The cost of the project has been met mostly from borrowings. As the debt servicing burden is huge, we have requested the Government of India to declare it as a national project and fund the entire cost of the project. The request of the State may be considered and adequate provision be made in the Union Budget 2019-20,” Rama Krishna Rao requested the Centre. 


Ramakrishna Rao also requested for special assistance for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, for which the Niti Aayog has recommended financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 19,205 crore in 2016, respectively, the Finance secretary said.

At the meeting, the senior bureaucrat also spoke on the support the Centre needs to provide for the development of backward districts, as mandated in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Nine districts are getting Rs 50 crore each per annum. “As the then nine, out of ten backward districts, have been reorganised into 32, the package may be extended to all 32 districts,” he said.

Ramakrishna Rao requested for the need to establish an integrated steel plant in the State, as assured in the Reorganisation Act. Despite numerous meetings of the Task Force set up by the Ministry of Steel, it has been kept pending, he added.

Cooperative federalism

Talking about the slow down of the country’s economy, he said, “The challenge is to revive the growth momentum by promoting investment both in the public and private sectors and to create an enabling environment. Greater involvement of the States is necessary as economic activity needed for promoting growth lies in the States’ domain,” he said.

Suggestions

The State government also made several suggestions to the Centre at the meeting. Ramakrishna Rao asked for reforms in the public-private partnership model as it could help in bridging the country’s infrastructure gap. 

He then spoke on the need to use surface water for irrigation. “Exploitation of the surface water can be expedited through the settlement of river water disputes and through adequate assistance from the Centre,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme K Chandrasekhar Rao Ramakrishna Rao National status for KLIS
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp