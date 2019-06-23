Home States Telangana

500 complaints filed against Telangana revenue department

As per the data accessed from revenue department by Express, show cause notices have been issued against 26 Mandal Revenue Officers and disciplinary action initiated against eight MROs.

According to the CCLA, a majority of the complaints being received are related to discrepancies in patta passbooks, revenue officials delaying the process of purification of lands.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 500 complaints have been received against revenue authorities at the grievance cells in districts.

As per the data accessed from revenue department by Express, show cause notices have been issued against 26 Mandal Revenue Officers and disciplinary action initiated against eight MROs, as part of the Land Records Updating and Purification (LRUP) drive across the State. 

To make land records crystal clear and ensure all the owners have proper documents, the State government had launched ‘Land Purification’ drive in 2016 in the State. 

Till now 55 lakh land parcels of agriculture land records have been part of the land records purification project in 32 districts.

According to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) authorities, a majority of the complaints being received are related to discrepancies in patta passbooks, like wrong entry of details in the passbook and revenue officials delaying the process of purification of lands in the grievance cells at the district level. 

Meanwhile, the revenue employees claim that their woes are not being heeded to by the department.

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA), president, V Ravinder Reddy said that “A total of 466 Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) have not been transferred from nine months who were posted at different places on elections duties in the State.” 

