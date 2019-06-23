E-pattadar case: Telangana High Court grants relief to petitioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring the notification issued by the Rangareddy district collector on September 26, 2013 — listing prohibited properties under Section 22-A of the Registrtion Act, 1908 — as absent (non est) in the eye of law, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Tahsildar of Gandipet mandal to consider afresh the petitioner’s application for issuance of e-pattadar passbooks for the 20-acre land in Khanapur.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar was allowing the petition filed by Pratap Jungle Resorts Private Limited seeking directions to the authorities concerned to de-notify its 20-acre land situated in survey number 65 at Khanapur from the prohibitory list of Section 22-A of the Act and to consider its application made in the year 2017 for issuance of e-pattadar passbooks for the subject land as per the government’s present policy.

The judge allowed the petition by declaring the said notification to be non est in the eye of law and directing the Tahsildar to consider the application afresh and to complete this exercise in four weeks.