Justice Chauhan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

On May 13, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the Centre for appointing Justice Chauhan as the permanent Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Saturday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor ESL Narasimhan at a function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Chauhan is the second Chief Justice of the State high court.

Justice Raghvendra Singh
Chauhan taking the oath.
(Photo | EPS)

Later, Governor Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the new Chief Justice. Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, several ministers and senior bureaucrats, sitting high court judges and advocates were present.

On May 13, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the Centre for appointing Justice Chauhan as the permanent Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.  Chauhan is the Acting Chief Justice of the same High Court after the transfer of Justice TBN Radhakrishnan to Calcutta High Court in March this year. 

On June 19, the Central government issued orders appointing Justice Chauhan as the regular CJ.

Born on December 24, 1959, Justice Chauhan graduated from Arcadia University, Glenside, PA (USA) in 1980 and obtained LL.B degree from Delhi University in 1983. He enrolled as an advocate with the Rajasthan Bar Council on Nov 13, 1983 and practised in Rajasthan High Court from 1986 to June 2005 on criminal law, constitutional and service law. 

He was elevated as a permanent judge on June 13, 2005. He took oath as a judge of Karnataka High Court on March 10, 2015 and was later transferred to Hyderabad High Court which was common to both AP and Telangana states. 

He took oath as a judge of erstwhile Hyderabad High Court on November 23, 2018. The Hyderabad HC later became the Telangana HC after the Central government notified the constitution of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh State effective from January 1, 2019. Apart from the CJ, the strength of high court judges will be 10 against the sanctioned strength of 24.

