Shifting out: Telangana Ministers step out to search for office space

HYDERABAD: As all the ministers have to move out of the Secretariat soon, they are now roaming around the city, searching for office space to work from.

In the wake of State government’s decision to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings and construct a single new building, all the offices, including ministers’ chambers, have to be temporarily relocated elsewhere in the city.

“I have identified three offices relating to my departments. I will soon take a decision on where to locate my office till the new Secretariat building is constructed,” a minister said on Saturday.

For example, the Endowments Minister’s chamber may be located at Endowment’s Commissionerate.

The Agriculture and allied departments have three main offices in the city, Agriculture Commissionerate, Sericulture and Horticulture.

The Agriculture Minister may select any one of them. The Irrigation Department may be shifted to Jala Soudha and Roads and Buildings office may be shifted to Roads and Buildings office in Erramanzil.

No decision on demolition

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for new Secretariat building in front the C Bock on June 27. Later, Rao will proceed to Erramanzil and lay the foundation stone for the new building for the State Legislative Assembly and Council. According to a minister, the design prepared by an architect belonging to Tamil Nadu is likely to be finalised for the new Secretariat building. The chief minister had shown TN architect’s design to the media recently.

Meanwhile, the design of the new Assembly and Council halls will look like in the existing Assembly and Council buildings. The chief minister, meanwhile, held a detailed review on Saturday with officials concerned on the construction of new Secretariat and Assembly buildings. They explored several options on how to proceed with the construction of a new building for the Secretariat. However, no final decision has been taken during the meeting on the demolition of the existing Secretariat buildings.

There are two options before the government to demolish all the existing blocks in the Secretariat. If all the blocks are demolished at one go, some of the offices may be relocated to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan. If the demolition blocks is taken up in phases, then the Secretariat departments would be first shifted to the J, H, L and other blocks, which were till recently used by Andhra Pradesh government.