Home States Telangana

Shifting out: Telangana Ministers step out to search for office space

In the wake of Telangana State’s decision to construct a single new building, all the offices, including ministers’ chambers, have to be temporarily relocated elsewhere in Hyderabad.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As all the ministers have to move out of the Secretariat soon, they are now roaming around the city, searching for office space to work from.  

In the wake of State government’s decision to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings and construct a single new building, all the offices, including ministers’ chambers, have to be temporarily relocated elsewhere in the city. 

“I have identified three offices relating to my departments. I will soon take a decision on where to locate my office till the new Secretariat building is constructed,” a minister said on Saturday.

For example, the Endowments Minister’s chamber may be located at Endowment’s Commissionerate.

The Agriculture and allied departments have three main offices in the city, Agriculture Commissionerate, Sericulture and Horticulture.

The Agriculture Minister may select any one of them. The Irrigation Department may be shifted to Jala Soudha and Roads and Buildings office may be shifted to Roads and Buildings office in Erramanzil. 

No decision on demolition

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for new Secretariat building in front the C Bock on June 27. Later, Rao will proceed to Erramanzil and lay the foundation stone for the new building for the State Legislative Assembly and Council. According to a minister, the design prepared by an architect belonging to Tamil Nadu is likely to be finalised for the new Secretariat building.  The chief minister had shown TN architect’s design to the media recently. 

Meanwhile, the design of the new Assembly and Council halls will look like in the existing Assembly and Council buildings. The chief minister, meanwhile, held a detailed review on Saturday with officials concerned on the construction of new Secretariat and Assembly buildings. They explored several options on how to proceed with the construction of a new building for the Secretariat. However, no final decision has been taken during the meeting on the demolition of the existing Secretariat buildings.

There are two options before the government to demolish all the existing blocks in the Secretariat. If all the blocks are demolished at one go, some of the offices may be relocated to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan. If the demolition blocks is taken up in phases, then the Secretariat departments would be first shifted to the J, H, L and other blocks, which were till recently used by Andhra Pradesh government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Secretariat
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp