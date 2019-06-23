Telangana allots two acres of land to Sarada Peetham

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government issued orders on Saturday allotting two acres of land to Sarada Peetham, in accordance with the recent resolution of the State Cabinet.

A GO issued by the Revenue Department, said: “The land to an extent of two acres in survey number 240 (Sector V) of Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district be resumed from HMDA for allotment of the same in favour of Sri Sarada Peetham.”

The GO states that on the resumption of the said land to an extent of two acres it should be alienated in favour of Sri Sarada Peetham for the establishment of Saakha Peetham in Hyderabad, on payment of a nominal rate of Rs 1 per acre, subject to usual terms and conditions.

Sri Sarada Peetham, Visakhapatnam, requested the State government to allot the lands for the establishment of the Saakha Peetham (branch office).

The proposed Saakha Peetham comprises temple complex, Veda patassala and Veda Bhasha Goshti Matham, Sanskrit educational institutions, students residential accommodation, bhojana shala for students with kitchen and a convention hall.

The Revenue Department also issued another GO allotting not more than one acre each district for the construction of TRS offices in 24 districts.

The lands were allotted at Rs 100 per square yard.