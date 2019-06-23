‘TRS attacking BJP workers and leaders’ Telangana BJP MP allege

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay alleged that ever since the Lok Sabha election results were declared, the ruling TRS has been attacking BJP workers and leaders.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Sanjay said that the TRS is targeting and attacking the BJP leaders in the constituencies where the saffron party tasted success in the recent Lok Sabha polls and also in segments where it polled more number of votes than in the past. “This is a dangerous trend in the State. But, no TRS leader is responding on these incidents,” he said.

He alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is following the model of West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

He alleged that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leaders are attacking BJP workers in that State. In Telangana too, the police are registering cases against children for posting comments on social media criticising the government.

The BJP MP alleged that when TRS leaders attacked BJP workers in Kodimunja village, the police gave ‘royal treatment’ to the attacker and registered murder cases against the victims. The police sent the victims to the remand and registered a false case against them, the BJP MP alleged.

Sanjay said that as many as 15 persons were sent to the judicial remand in Kodimunja incident. When the BJP leaders questioned that, the police backtracked and now saying that they would lift the cases against the victims.