‘Centre received 500 plaints on fake news’ Minister Javadekar responds to AIMIM chief Owaisi

Press Council of India received 447 complaints regarding fake news in 2018-2019

Published: 24th June 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In reply to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s questions in Lok Sabha, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that it had received nearly 500 complaints of fake news in the last year.

Prakash Javadekar replied saying, “Instances of fake news in media have come to the notice of government from time to time. Press Council of India received 447 complaints regarding fake news in 2018-2019. Ministry of Electronics & IT has taken note of media reports about the spread of fake news, misinformation/disinformation on the Internet particularly using WhatsApp.”

Owaisi also asked Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, about the instances of corporal punishment in child care institutions Irani said that in 2016 the Ministry had conducted a survey which found that corporal punishment given in these institutions fell under the Juvenile Justice Act.

