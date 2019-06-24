Congress minority cell leader files complaint against BJP MP Soyam

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Taking objection to BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao’s comments that “minority youth are harassing the adivasi women and will not hesitate to their heads”, Congress Minority Cell district president Sajid Khan filed a complaint with ASP of Adilabad town against the MP on Sunday.

In his complaint, Sajid Khan demanded that the MP take back his words. Khan said that “despite being an MP, Bapu Rao was making false allegation against the youth of minority community and his comments are against the law and order, which is not acceptable.”