Incompetence of Telangana's village revenue officers exposed

SANGAREDDY: The ongoing Bhu Wani programme in Sangareddy has led to startling discoveries about the ailments of the district’s revenue department.

As it turns out, the department’s problems begin right at the village-level, due to the incompetence and unprofessional attitude of the VROs.

What is more, the issue is not limited to just one or two mandals, but mars the functioning of a majority of the mandals.

Printed patta passbooks were found lying in almirahs at the VRO’s offices, land records remained unchanged even after multiple sales and purchases, and names of new owners were also found unchanged after these transactions.

What is Bhu Wani?

Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao launched the Bhu Wani programme this year, to resolve the land-related issues of the public