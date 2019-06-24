Khammam farmers not ready to lose their lands for National Highway project

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hundreds of farmers, who are set to lose their cultivable lands under the Greenfield National Highway project, have decided to prevent officials from conducting surveys of their lands.

A meeting of farmers were conducted in Wyra on Sunday, to discuss whether they would give away lands for the project.

The farmers who took part in the meeting have decided to put their foot down and prevent the government from taking over their fertile lands for the four-lane road.

Farmers’ Joint Action Committee member D Vengala Rao said that the officials were trying to conduct land surveys without giving the farmers adequate information.

He said, “We are not ready to give away our cultivable lands for the project. The government can construct the road by merging existing roads. We are not letting them damage our lands.” Several farmers are small or marginal cultivators.