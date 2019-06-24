Home States Telangana

Parents of nine-month-old rape victim approach Warangal District Legal Services Authority

The parents submitted the application for compensation to the Warangal DLSA officials and requested them to initiate the proceedings under the Telangana Victim Compensation Scheme.

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of the nine-month-old baby girl who was raped and murdered in Warangal approached the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), on Sunday, along with the students of Osmania University College of Law, seeking compensation.

“It is a trying moment for the family as they have lost their child. We want to extend all the possible help like this to them, as many are unaware of such provisions in the law. We plan to take this up with higher officials as well,” said Zoya Mahveen, a student of law.

The incident comes to light at a time when several cases of child sexual abuse are awaiting justice in courts, despite the fact that fast track courts and swift police action have been set up for the same.

As per law, the family of the minor girl may get an amount anywhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh depending on the severity of the case.

