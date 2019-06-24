School night watchman booked for molesting Class 5 girl in Telangana's Pedapalli 

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A 55-year-old night watchman molested a class 5 girl in Ramagundam on Monday.

The accused identified as Sayyed Sarvar allegedly touched the girl inappropriately when she was alone in the classroom. The incident came to light when she rushed back home and informed her parents about Sarvar's misbehaviour.

Angry parents and relatives caught hold of the watchman and thrashed him.



Meanwhile, Mandal Education Officer lodged a police complaint against the watchman and has issued orders to terminate his services.

On hearing about the incident, parents of the other students rushed to the school to take their wards home.