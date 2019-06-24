Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress member, former minister Sarve rejects rumours of joining BJP

The Telangana Congress leadership is trying to ascertain who would remain loyal to the party and if Uttam Kumar has to be replaced, who should be the right choice.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:38 AM

Former minister Sarve Sataynarayana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress is facing a serious crisis with the BJP opening flood gates for the entry of leaders who cannot adapt to the TRS habitat.

The migration into the saffron party began with DK Aruna ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After donning saffron robes, she gave a run for his money to her TRS adversary M Srinivas Reddy before she lost Mahbubnagar to him.

This is followed by a disgruntled legislator from Munugodu Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who had more or less decided to bid goodbye to his parent party and is ready to take a leap of faith into the BJP. Having overcome the shock that Rajgaopal Reddy had administered, the party honchos are now determined to keep the Telangana flock together even as rumours did rounds that he would also take along with him a few important leaders, including former minister Sarve Sataynarayana and Sangareddy MLA T Jayapraksh Reddy to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Satyanarayana stoutly denied the reports that he was exiting the Congress and that no one from the BJP had spoken to him. He said he would stay with the Congress and his dream is to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

Hates Uttam

Jayaprakash Reddy had already said that he was yet to take a call whether to remain in the Congress or leave. He had said that if the party wanted him, then he should be made working president of the party. What lent credence to the reports that Satyanarayana was all set to leave is that like Rajgopal Reddy, he too hates TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The running feud between the two leaders is quite well known. Satayanarayana squarely blamed Uttam Kumar Reddy for the debacle the Congress had suffered in the Assembly elections in December last year.

After 12 Congress legislators merged in the TRSLP recently, the party high command has taken a serious
view of the development and is reportedly wondering whether there should be a change of guard.

According to sources, the party leadership is trying to ascertain who would remain loyal to the party and if Uttam Kumar has to be replaced, who should be the right choice.

Change of guard

It appears that the party had taken inputs from CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy on who should lead the party should it decide in favour of changing the guard. Names under consideration are Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP K Vekata Reddy, legislators D Sridhar Babu and T Jeevan Reddy.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments.

