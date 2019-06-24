Telangana Congress seeks 34 per cent quota for BCs in municipal elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) core committee, which met at a hotel on Sunday evening, reviewed preparations for the ensuing municipal elections in the State.

The meeting attended by AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia, decided that the party should take the municipal elections very seriously. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to media persons, said that the meeting demanded that the State government reserve 34 per cent of the seats in civic bodies for backward classes (BCs), including Muslims (BC-E), as per the Act.

He also directed the District Congress Committees (DCCs) to apply to the government for allotment of land for construction of party offices in their respective districts. Referring to “irresponsible” statements being made by some leaders of the party, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party would not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

He said the party had directed the leaders not to speak to the media without his prior permission. The party discussed the anti-party activities of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and felt that action against him should be finalised at the earliest.

He said that a meeting of the PCC office bearers and DCC presidents would be held on June 29 in Nagarjuna Sagar.

He said that a three-member committee, comprising TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries A Sampath Kumar and Ch Vamshichand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the party’s strategy for municipal elections. He said sitting MLAs and those who lost in the Assembly elections on Congress ticket would be made in-charge of the 119 constituencies.

Those who attended the meeting included working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretaries SA Sampath Kumar, Ch Vamshichand Reddy, G Chinna Reddy and V Hnumantha Rao.