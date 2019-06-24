TRS and Congress leaders lock horns in Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: There is little love lost between the TRS and Congress parties in Telangana, a fact made apparent by the leaders of both parties every other day.

The most recent manifestation of this age-old feud has come in the form of a tug of war over a ‘shila palakam’ (a plank carrying the names of inaugural leaders) — the one at the MLA camp office in Manthani Assembly constituency.

The said the camp office was constructed by TRS leader Putta Madhukar while he was Manthani MLA. However, after he was defeated in 2018 to Congress’ D Sridhar Babu, he had to vacate the office.

Babu, on the other hand, chose to take up the renovation of the camp office after assuming the office. For this purpose, the walls that were once painted pink were whitewashed and the shila palakam carrying TRS leaders’ names was set aside.

Soon enough, the pink party cadre were irked, and the situation turned chaotic.

On Saturday, TRS Manthani president Konda Shanker and other party leaders had staged a protest against Sridhar Babu’s move, at the MLA camp office on Saturday.

They demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s flex be erected on top of the building However, the Congress leaders did not remain silent on the matter. Congress Kisan wing State coordinator Shashibhushan Katch accused the pink party of cheap politics.