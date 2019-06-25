Horror continues in Telangana as two more girls sexually abused in State

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI/KHAMMAM: The sexual abuse of minor girls in the State is continuing unabated.

In Peddapalli and Khammam districts, two such instances came to light on Monday.

In Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, a 55-year-old watchman of a government school allegedly molested a Class V girl, while in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradrikothagudem district a 16-year-old was raped by a mason.

The watchman of the Gandhi Park Government Primary School in Godavarikhani, Sayyed Sarvar, allegedly molested a girl when she was alone in the classroom.

The incident happened on Friday morning before school began, the police said on Monday.

The girl’s father alleged that abusing girls was not new to Sarvar, and he behaved in a similar manner when his daughter was in Class IV, but the school administration did not take any action against Sarvar.

On Friday, Sarvar reportedly touched the girl inappropriately and threatened to kill her if she revealed this to her father.

After the incident, the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) terminated the services of Sarvar and lodged a complaint against the watchman with police. He told the girl’s parents not to worry and said their children would be taken care of.

Godavarikhani One town police inspector P Ramesh said a case was registered against Sarvar under the POCSO Act, 2012, the SC, ST Atrocities Act, and attempt to rape under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the second incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped by one Kondu Bhaskar, who worked as mason at Potamotugudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradrikothagudem district.

The crime was committed on Sunday evening but came to light only on Monday after the girl’s father complained to the police.

Around 8.30 pm on Sunday, when the victim’s relatives realised she was not at home, they went searching for her and found her with Bhaskar at the nearby eucalyptus plantation. Bhaskar ran away on seeing the girl’s father. Later, the teen told her father that Bhaskar raped her. After consulting village elders, girl’s relatives lodged a complaint at Mulakapalli police station. Bhaskar is at large.