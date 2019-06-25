Home States Telangana

Horror continues in Telangana as two more girls sexually abused in State

The watchman of the Gandhi Park Government Primary School in Godavarikhani, Sayyed Sarvar, allegedly molested a girl when she was alone in the classroom.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI/KHAMMAM: The sexual abuse of minor girls in the State is continuing unabated.

In Peddapalli and Khammam districts, two such instances came to light on Monday.

In Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, a 55-year-old watchman of a government school allegedly molested a Class V girl, while in  Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradrikothagudem district a 16-year-old was raped by a mason.

The watchman of the Gandhi Park Government Primary School in Godavarikhani, Sayyed Sarvar, allegedly molested a girl when she was alone in the classroom.

The incident happened on Friday morning before school began, the police said on Monday.

The girl’s father alleged that abusing girls was not new to Sarvar, and he behaved in a similar manner when his daughter was in Class IV, but the school administration did not take any action against Sarvar.

On Friday, Sarvar reportedly touched the girl inappropriately and threatened to kill her if she revealed this to her father.

After the incident, the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) terminated the services of Sarvar and lodged a complaint against the watchman with police. He told the girl’s parents not to worry and said their children would be taken care of.

Godavarikhani One town police inspector P Ramesh said a case was registered against Sarvar under the POCSO  Act, 2012, the SC, ST Atrocities Act, and attempt to rape under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the second incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped by one Kondu Bhaskar, who worked as mason at Potamotugudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradrikothagudem district.

The crime was committed on Sunday evening but came to light only on Monday after the girl’s father complained to the police.

Around 8.30 pm on Sunday, when the victim’s relatives realised she was not at home, they went searching for her and found her with Bhaskar at the nearby eucalyptus plantation. Bhaskar ran away on seeing the girl’s father. Later, the teen told her father that Bhaskar raped her. After consulting village elders, girl’s relatives lodged a complaint at Mulakapalli police station. Bhaskar is at large.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana sexual assault Telangana sexual abuse Godavarikhani
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp